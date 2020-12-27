CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Grammys moved to March amid surge | Md., Va. still see lag in vaccinations | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Jones, Domask lead S. Illinois past Evansville 63-57

The Associated Press

December 27, 2020, 6:41 PM

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Lance Jones had 19 points as Southern Illinois stretched its season-opening win streak to seven games, topping Evansville 63-57 on Sunday in the Missouri Valley Conference opener.

Before the game Southern Illinois held a moment of silence for former coach Rich Herrin, who coached the Salukis from 1985-1988, which included three-straight trips to the NCAA Tournament. A school Hall of Famer, Herrin, 87, dies on Friday night.

Marcus Domask added 14 points and seven rebounds for the Salukis, who are 7-0 for the first time since the 1947-48 team went 8-0.

Jawaun Newton had 14 points for the Purple Aces (2-5). Noah Frederking added 12 points. Shamar Givance had 11 points.

The teams face off again on Monday.

