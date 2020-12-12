CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Concern over halal status of COVID-19 vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Jones carries Coastal Carolina over Greensboro 103-45

The Associated Press

December 12, 2020, 7:26 PM

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — DeVante’ Jones had 25 points as Coastal Carolina easily defeated Greensboro 103-45 on Saturday.

Essam Mostafa had 12 points and nine rebounds for Coastal Carolina (4-0). Ahmard Harvey added 10 points, and DeShawn Thomas had nine rebounds and four blocks.

Matthew Brown had 10 points for the Pride.

