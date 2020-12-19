CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. begins giving vaccines | DC health workers can schedule vaccinations | Md. lawmakers to focus on eviction challenges
Home » College Basketball » Johnston, Smith lead Stetson…

Johnston, Smith lead Stetson over Carver College 95-51

The Associated Press

December 19, 2020, 8:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Chase Johnston had 19 points to lead five Stetson players in double figures as the Hatters rolled past Carver College 95-51 on Saturday night.

Josh Smith added 16 points for the Hatters (2-4). Mahamadou Diawara chipped in 13, Joel Kabimba scored 12 and Rob Perry had 11. Smith also had seven rebounds.

Paul Hepburn had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Cougars, whose season-opening losing streak stretched to 13 games. Bryson Scott added 14 points. Glenn Sims had five assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DARPA’s contribution to JADC2: ‘Mosaic’ warfare

Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief

House votes to override Trump's veto of defense bill

Here are some of the top IT, acquisition priorities for the incoming Biden administration

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up