Johnson scores 14 to lead Dayton over Eastern Illinois 66-63

The Associated Press

December 1, 2020, 9:43 PM

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Chase Johnson had 14 points and seven rebounds as Dayton edged past Eastern Illinois 66-63 on Tuesday night.

Jalen Crutcher made two free throws with 12 seconds left, and Josiah Wallace missed a 3-pointer at the other end.

Ibi Watson had 16 points and six rebounds for Dayton (1-0). Crutcher finished with 13 points and six assists, and Jordy Tshimanga had 10 points.

Marvin Johnson had 14 points for the Panthers (0-3). Mack Smith added 13 points. Wallace, whose 19 points per game entering the contest led the Panthers, had only six points (3 of 14).

