CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump signs COVID relief measure | Fairfax Co. health officials get vaccinated | Virus deaths at Va. prisons
Home » College Basketball » Johnson leads Georgia St.…

Johnson leads Georgia St. past Carver College 122-57

The Associated Press

December 18, 2020, 5:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATLANTA (AP) — Evan Johnson had 20 points as Georgia State romped past Carver College 122-57 on Friday.

Eliel Nsoseme had 16 points and nine rebounds for Georgia State (5-1). Justin Roberts added 14 points, 10 assists and six rebounds. Kaleb Scott had 14 points.

Georgia State is undefeated (3-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

Antwon Ferrell had 19 points for the Cougars, whose season-opening losing streak stretched to 12 games. Paul Hepburn added 15 points. Bryson Scott had eight rebounds.

Georgia State plays College of Charleston at home on Monday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote

Five experts offer IT, acquisition advice to the incoming Biden administration

The federal government has some big decisions to make about real estate

Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up