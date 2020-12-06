CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Arlington Co. accepts funding to distribute vaccine | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Johnson carries Stephen F.…

Johnson carries Stephen F. Austin over LSU-Alexandria 97-79

The Associated Press

December 6, 2020, 8:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Cameron Johnson scored 29 points as Stephen F. Austin topped NAIA member LSU-Alexandria 97-79 on Sunday.

Nigel Hawkins had 18 points for the Lumberjacks (3-0). Calvin Solomon added 14 points and 13 rebounds and Roti Ware had 12 points and seven assists.

Jordan Adebutu had 20 points for the Generals. Jakemin Abney added 19 points. Rodney Munson had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

VA warns of 'long process' to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to employees and veterans

TSA’s move to modern financial system a sign of long-awaited progress for DHS

Trump gives most federal employees day off on Christmas Eve

Trump, Congress avert shutdown, buy time for COVID-19 talks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up