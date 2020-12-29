CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | US reaches grim milestone | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Home » College Basketball » Johnson carries Lipscomb over…

Johnson carries Lipscomb over Freed-Hardeman 93-72

The Associated Press

December 29, 2020, 10:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — KJ Johnson matched his career high with 25 points as Lipscomb easily defeated NAIA-member Freed-Hardeman 93-72 on Tuesday night.

Johnson made 10 of 12 shots.

Romeao Ferguson had 16 points for Lipscomb (5-5). Carson Cary added 14 points. Tommy Murr had 10 points.

Lipscomb posted a season-high 18 3-pointers.

Lipscomb totaled 49 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Jon Moore had 13 points for the Lions. Logan Bonds added 12 points. Ryley McClaran had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

As new member of IC, Space Force is looking for a clearer picture of orbit and beyond

Federal employees offer mixed projections on telework prospects post-pandemic

New annual leave carryover policy now in effect for federal employees, OPM says

NSF develops predictive model to flag improper payments in grants

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up