CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC doctor among first to get vaccinated | Va. to send DC extra vaccine doses | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Jimerson lifts Saint Louis…

Jimerson lifts Saint Louis past Central Arkansas 88-65

The Associated Press

December 8, 2020, 10:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Gibson Jimerson had 21 points as Saint Louis romped past Central Arkansas 88-65 on Tuesday night.

Jordan Goodwin had 15 points, 11 rebounds and six steals for Saint Louis (4-0). Yuri Collins added 12 points and nine assists, and Javonte Perkins had 10 points.

Rylan Bergersen had 16 points for the Bears (0-3). Jared Chatham added 13 points and DeAndre Jones had 10 points and eight assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Lack of transition support from OPM raises concerns the agency has become politicized

At nearly a year old the Space Force joins the Intelligence Community

Vendors have until February to respond to one of the most complex IT challenges in government history

Vendors, consultants describe an increase in ‘bullying’ tactics by GSA to get lower schedule prices

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up