Jenkins hits 7 3s, scores 25; UNLV beats Kansas State 68-58

The Associated Press

December 5, 2020, 10:27 PM

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — David Jenkins Jr. scored 17 of his season-high 25 points in the second half, Bryce Hamilton finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and UNLV beat Kansas State 68-58 on Saturday night.

Jenkins, who sat out last season after transferring from South Dakota State, hit 7 of 13 from 3-point range. Caleb Grill added 12 points for UNLV (1-4). The Runnin’ Rebels had lost their first four games of a season for the first time since 1994-95.

Antonio Gordon hit a 3-pointer and then made a layup before Mike McGuirl hit two free throws to cap a 7-1 spurt that trimmed Kansas State’s deficit to 56-53 with 5:55 to play. But Jenkins hit back-to-back 3s to spark a 12-2 run, including a jumper by Jenkins that gave UNLV a 68-55 lead with 13 seconds left.

McGuirl led the Wildcats (1-3) with 17 points. Nijel Pack added nine points, seven assists and five rebounds.

The Runnin’ Rebels shot 52% from the field, 44% from behind the arc, and never trailed.

