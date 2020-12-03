CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC update includes stimulus check, delayed HS sports | Md. couple on surviving 2020 | Latest test results
James, Wood help Jacksonville beat Presbyterian 78-65

The Associated Press

December 3, 2020, 1:20 AM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Dontarius James scored 18 points, Diante Wood added 16, and Jacksonville trailed for just 38 seconds in its 78-65 win over Presbyterian on Wednesday night.

Wood made 10 of 13 from the free-throw line and finished with four assists. Bryce Workman scored 15 points and Tyreese Davis had 14 of 7-of-8 shooting for Jacksonville (3-0).

The Dolphins used an 11-0 run to make it 19-9 midway through the first half a led the rest of the way. They shot 56% (30 of 54) from the field and made 7 of 14 from 3-point range.

Rayshon Harrison hit four 3s and finished with 17 points and nine rebounds for Presbyterian (0-1). Zeb Graham had 15 points and Owen McCormack added 12 points and nine rebounds.

