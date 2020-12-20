CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Concern over halal status of COVID-19 vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
James carries North Alabama over Freed-Hardeman 82-56

The Associated Press

December 20, 2020, 6:30 PM

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Mervin James had 20 points and 11 rebounds as North Alabama easily beat Freed-Hardeman 82-56 on Sunday.

Emanuel Littles had 14 points and 17 rebounds for North Alabama (4-2). Jamari Blackmon added 14 points. Payton Youngblood had 11 points.

Jeremiah Alexander had 18 points and seven rebounds for Freed-Hardeman. Kortland Martin added 16 points.

