James carries Jacksonville past Florida National 78-69

The Associated Press

December 9, 2020, 9:12 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Dontarius James tied his career high with 23 points as Jacksonville defeated Florida National 78-69 on Wednesday night.

Diante Wood had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Jacksonville (4-2). Mo Arnold added seven rebounds.

Jose Benitez had 17 points for the Conquistadors. Jeffery Hernandez added 15 points and eight rebounds. Kenneth Santos had 14 points.

