Jacksonville squares off against Campbell

Campbell (1-0) vs. Jacksonville (3-1)

Swisher Gym, Jacksonville, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville plays Campbell in an early season matchup. Campbell won easily 85-51 at home against St. Andrews Presbyterian last week. Jacksonville lost 98-65 on the road against Georgia on Friday.

LEADING THE WAY: .DOMINANT DONTARIUS: Dontarius James has connected on 44.8 percent of the 29 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 21 over his last three games. He’s also made 69.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

LAST TIME: Campbell got the 62-57 win over Jacksonville when these two teams faced off last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Campbell went 7-3 against non-conference programs last season. In those 10 games, the Fighting Camels gave up 65.1 points per game while scoring 67.3 per contest. Jacksonville went 5-8 in non-conference play, averaging 63 points and giving up 64.8 per game in the process.

