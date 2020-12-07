CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | 5 DC Fire EMS members to receive first vaccines | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Jacksonville squares off against Campbell

Jacksonville squares off against Campbell

The Associated Press

December 7, 2020, 3:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Campbell (1-0) vs. Jacksonville (3-1)

Swisher Gym, Jacksonville, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville plays Campbell in an early season matchup. Campbell won easily 85-51 at home against St. Andrews Presbyterian last week. Jacksonville lost 98-65 on the road against Georgia on Friday.

LEADING THE WAY: .DOMINANT DONTARIUS: Dontarius James has connected on 44.8 percent of the 29 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 21 over his last three games. He’s also made 69.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

LAST TIME: Campbell got the 62-57 win over Jacksonville when these two teams faced off last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Campbell went 7-3 against non-conference programs last season. In those 10 games, the Fighting Camels gave up 65.1 points per game while scoring 67.3 per contest. Jacksonville went 5-8 in non-conference play, averaging 63 points and giving up 64.8 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

With little else to agree on, Congress expresses interest in Presidential Transition Act changes

Trump gives most federal employees day off on Christmas Eve

Trump, Congress avert shutdown, buy time for COVID-19 talks

US agencies hacked in monthslong global cyberspying campaign

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up