Jacksonville hosts Presbyterian

The Associated Press

December 1, 2020, 8:15 AM

Presbyterian (0-0) vs. Jacksonville (2-0)

Swisher Gym, Jacksonville, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville faces Presbyterian in an early season matchup. Jacksonville is coming off a 66-51 home win against Southern Miss on Saturday. Presbyterian went 10-22 last year and finished ninth in the Big South.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: .DEEP-THREAT DONTARIUS: Through two games, Jacksonville’s Dontarius James has connected on 50 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 70 percent from the free throw line this season.

LAST TIME: Jacksonville scored 81 points and won by 23 over Presbyterian when these two teams met during the 2019-20 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Presbyterian went 1-10 against non-conference programs last season. In those 11 games, the Blue Hose gave up 75.3 points per game while scoring 58.8 per outing. Jacksonville went 5-8 in non-conference play, averaging 63 points and giving up 64.8 per game in the process.

