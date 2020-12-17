Jacksonville faces Miami

Jacksonville (6-2) vs. Miami (3-2) Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville pays visit to…

Jacksonville (6-2) vs. Miami (3-2)

Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville pays visit to Miami in a non-conference matchup. Jacksonville snuck past South Carolina State by two points on the road on Sunday. Miami lost 70-55 loss at home to Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Miami has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Isaiah Wong, Harlond Beverly, Nysier Brooks and Kameron McGusty have collectively accounted for 63 percent of all Hurricanes scoring this season.DOMINANT DONTARIUS: Dontarius James has connected on 41.7 percent of the 60 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 25 over the last three games. He’s also made 76.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINNING WHEN: Jacksonville is a perfect 6-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 50.9 percent or less. The Dolphins are 0-2 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Dolphins have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Canes. Miami has an assist on 27 of 62 field goals (43.5 percent) across its previous three contests while Jacksonville has assists on 36 of 78 field goals (46.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Jacksonville is ranked second among Atlantic Sun teams with an average of 75.1 points per game.

