Jackson, UTSA host Lamar

Lamar (1-6) vs. UTSA (3-3)

UTSA Convocation Center, San Antonio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Anderson Kopp and Lamar will battle Jhivvan Jackson and UTSA. The sophomore Kopp has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 10.4 over his last five games. Jackson, a senior, is averaging 18.6 points over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Kopp and Avery Sullivan have led the Cardinals. Kopp has averaged 12.1 points and 4.4 rebounds while Sullivan has recorded 9.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. The Roadrunners have been led by seniors Jackson and Keaton Wallace, who are averaging 15.5 and 11.8 points, respectively.ACCURATE ANDERSON: Kopp has connected on 16.7 percent of the 42 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 27 over his last five games. He’s also converted 82.4 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: UTSA has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 96.7 points while giving up 67.7.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Roadrunners have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cardinals. UTSA has 50 assists on 94 field goals (53.2 percent) across its previous three contests while Lamar has assists on 30 of 64 field goals (46.9 percent) during its past three games.

SECOND CHANCES: UTSA has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 37.5 percent this year. That figure is the 27th-highest in the nation. The offensive rebound percentage for Lamar stands at just 24.5 percent (ranked 254th).

