Jackson scores 34 to lead Akron past Malone 93-83

The Associated Press

December 19, 2020, 6:34 PM

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Loren Cristian Jackson had 34 points and 10 assists as Akron topped Malone 93-83 on Saturday.

Jackson made 14 of 15 free throws.

Enrique Freeman had 22 points, 21 rebounds and three blocks for Akron (2-1). Maishe Dailey added 10 points.

Bo Myers had 23 points for the Pioneers. Marcus Ernst added 17 points and Bryce Butler had 14.

