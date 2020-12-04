CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming Va. restrictions | Prince George's Co. new restrictions | Loudoun Co. Public Schools to go all-virtual | Latest test results
Jackson scores 20 to lift Toledo over Eastern Michigan 91-74

The Associated Press

December 4, 2020, 9:45 PM

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Marreon Jackson had 20 points as Toledo got past Eastern Michigan 91-74 on Friday night in a Mid-American Conference opener for each team.

Setric Millner Jr. had 17 points for Toledo (3-2). Spencer Littleson added 14 points and Keshaun Saunders had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Ty Groce had 21 points for the Eagles (0-2). Bryce McBride added 15 points and Miles Gibson had 11 points.

