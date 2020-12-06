CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Arlington Co. accepts funding to distribute vaccine | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Jackson scores 12 to…

Jackson scores 12 to carry Drake over St. Ambrose 97-53

The Associated Press

December 6, 2020, 7:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Jonah Jackson had 12 points off the bench to lift Drake to a 97-53 win over St. Ambrose on Sunday.

Okay Djamgouz had 12 points for Drake (4-0). Bryceson Burns added 11 points and Joseph Yesufu had 10.

John Kerr had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Fighting Bees.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS, CBP had 2 years to draft an opioids plan. 'Not a single important deadline’ was met

With little else to agree on, Congress expresses interest in Presidential Transition Act changes

VA warns of 'long process' to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to employees and veterans

TSA’s move to modern financial system a sign of long-awaited progress for DHS

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up