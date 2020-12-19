CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. begins giving vaccines | DC health workers can schedule vaccinations | Md. lawmakers to focus on eviction challenges
Home » College Basketball » Iwuakor sparks Oklahoma to…

Iwuakor sparks Oklahoma to 84-65 win over Houston Baptist

The Associated Press

December 19, 2020, 7:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Victor Iwuakor scored eight of his 12 points in a game-breaking 14-0 run that started in the middle of the second half and Oklahoma pulled away from Houston Baptist for an 84-65 win on Saturday.

Austin Reaves led the Sooners (5-1) with 15 points and Brady Manek added 13.

The Huskies (1-7) were up 47-46 on a Pedro Castro 3-pointer just over five minutes into the second half and trailed 58-54 after Darius Lee made a pair of free throws at 12:04.

Elijah Harkless made two free throws to start the run before Iwuakor had back-to-back dunks and a jumper. After Alondes Williams scored, Iwuakor added another jumper before De’Vion Harmon’s layup made it 72-54 with 6:47 to play.

Houston Baptist missed eight-straight shots while the Sooners went 6 of 8. The Sooners shot 49% despite going 5 of 23 from 3-point range.

Harmon and Manek made the last two baskets of the first half to give Oklahoma a 38-35 lead.

Lee scored 15 points for Houston Baptist, going 3 of 3 from 3-point range. Castro and Za-Ontay Boothman added 13 points apiece.

Houston Baptist was outrebounded 40-29 and had 17 turnovers. The Huskies went 6 of 12 from distance and shot 50% in the first half but went 4 of 14 deep and shot 34.5% in the second.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Here are some of the top IT, acquisition priorities for the incoming Biden administration

VBA wants to help vets find their financial footing

House votes to override Trump's veto of defense bill

Telework dominated 2020 and here are the reasons why it was successful

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up