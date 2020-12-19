CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Iona looks to extend streak vs Rider

The Associated Press

December 19, 2020, 6:30 AM

Iona (3-3, 2-1) vs. Rider (1-4, 1-2)

Alumni Gymnasium, Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Rider. Iona has won by an average of 6 points in its last five wins over the Broncs. Rider’s last win in the series came on Feb. 25, 2018, a 110-101 win.

SAVVY SENIORS: Iona’s Isaiah Ross, Dylan van Eyck and Asante Gist have collectively accounted for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 59 percent of all Gaels points over the last five games.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Broncs have scored 71.7 points per game and allowed 73.7 points per game against MAAC opponents. Those are both nice improvements over the 72.7 points scored and 84.5 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.

CREATING OFFENSE: Dwight Murray Jr. has accounted for 48 percent of all Rider field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 29 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Broncs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Gaels. Rider has 45 assists on 79 field goals (57 percent) across its previous three outings while Iona has assists on 38 of 74 field goals (51.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Iona is ranked first among MAAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33 percent. The Gaels have averaged 11.7 offensive boards per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

