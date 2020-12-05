CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer vaccine gets emergency authorization | Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Md. official says more stimulus needed | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Injury-riddled Virginia cancels game…

Injury-riddled Virginia cancels game at George Washington

The Associated Press

December 5, 2020, 7:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The Virginia women’s basketball game at George Washington scheduled for Sunday has been canceled because injuries left the Cavaliers with just six available players.

Virginia made the announcement Saturday and said the game will not be rescheduled.

The Cavaliers are scheduled to open their Atlantic Coast Conference season Thursday at home against Clemson.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

VA warns of 'long process' to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to employees and veterans

With little else to agree on, Congress expresses interest in Presidential Transition Act changes

Senate sends Trump defense bill he has vowed to veto

TSA’s move to modern financial system a sign of long-awaited progress for DHS

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up