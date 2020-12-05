Injury-riddled Virginia cancels game at George Washington

The Virginia women's basketball game at George Washington scheduled for Sunday has been canceled because injuries left the Cavaliers with just six available players.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The Virginia women’s basketball game at George Washington scheduled for Sunday has been canceled because injuries left the Cavaliers with just six available players.

Virginia made the announcement Saturday and said the game will not be rescheduled.

The Cavaliers are scheduled to open their Atlantic Coast Conference season Thursday at home against Clemson.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.