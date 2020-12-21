CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Howard Co. warns against ineligible people trying to get COVID-19 vaccine | Vaccinations off to slow start | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Ingram scores 26 to…

Ingram scores 26 to carry FAU over Florida College 107-72

The Associated Press

December 21, 2020, 7:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Jailyn Ingram had 26 points as Florida Atlantic romped past Florida College 107-72 on Monday.

B.J. Greenlee had 16 points for Florida Atlantic (5-3). Michael Forrest added 11 points and Kenan Blackshear had 10 points.

Jalon Perry had 23 points for the Falcons. Ladarron Cleveland added 21 points and Matt Simpson had 17 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

High retention leaves the Navy wondering what its future force will look like

These are the pay and benefits that will expire without an NDAA

‘Uncertainty’ in budget process after OMB ends call for agency performance metrics

VA restarts collection notices for benefits overpayments after COVID put them on hold

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up