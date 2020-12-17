CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC Giant pharmacies to distribute vaccine | How healthy eating boosts immune system | WTOP reporter tests at-home COVID-19 test
Home » College Basketball » Indiana goes up against Butler

Indiana goes up against Butler

The Associated Press

December 17, 2020, 12:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Indiana (4-2) vs. Butler (1-1)

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Saturday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler goes up against Indiana in a non-conference matchup. Indiana blew out North Alabama by 35 at home on Sunday, while Butler fell to Villanova on the road on Wednesday, 85-66.

.JUMPING FOR JAIR: Jair Bolden has connected on 42.9 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Indiana defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 36.9 percent, the 30th-best mark in the country. Butler has allowed opponents to shoot 48.1 percent from the field through two games (ranked 280th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

House lawmakers sending clear message with FITARA 11 scorecard

Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote

Locality pay remains stable and GS system is still broken, says pay agent

NORAD tracks Santa's progress for 65th year

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up