Incarnate Word plays Wyoming

The Associated Press

December 1, 2020, 8:15 AM

Incarnate Word (1-1) vs. Wyoming (1-1)

Arena-Auditorium, Laramie, Wyoming; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming plays host to Incarnate Word in an early season matchup. Incarnate Word beat Our Lady of the Lake by 13 on Sunday. Wyoming lost 76-74 to Texas Southern on Monday.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Wyoming’s Marcus Williams, Hunter Thompson and Jeremiah Oden have collectively accounted for 49 percent of all Cowboys points this season.WATCH OUT FOR WILLIS: Keaston Willis has connected on 28.6 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 75 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Wyoming is rated second among MWC teams with an average of 85.5 points per game.

