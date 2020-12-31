Incarnate Word faces McMurry

McMurry vs. Incarnate Word (2-4) Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center, San Antonio; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Incarnate…

McMurry vs. Incarnate Word (2-4)

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center, San Antonio; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Incarnate Word Cardinals are set to battle the War Hawks of Division III McMurry. The teams last went at it on Dec. 31, when the Cardinals outshot McMurry 51.6 percent to 46.8 percent and hit 15 more foul shots en route to a 92-71 victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: Incarnate Word’s Keaston Willis, Marcus Larsson and Josh Morgan have collectively accounted for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 55 percent of all Cardinals points over the last five games.MIGHTY MINOR: Remy Minor has connected on 33.3 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 33.3 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Incarnate Word went 0-8 overall against out-of-conference foes last year. The Cardinals put up 56.8 points per matchup across those eight contests.

