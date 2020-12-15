Idaho State goes for first win vs Eastern Oregon

Eastern Oregon vs. Idaho State (0-4) Reed Gym, Pocatello, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Idaho State Bengals…

Eastern Oregon vs. Idaho State (0-4)

Reed Gym, Pocatello, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Idaho State Bengals will be taking on the Mountaineers of Division III Eastern Oregon. Idaho State lost 75-59 on the road to Utah in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Tarik Cool has maintained an average of 13.3 points and 4.3 rebounds for the Bengals, while Robert Ford III has recorded 9.5 points and six rebounds per game.TREYS FOR TARIK: Through four games, Idaho State’s Tarik Cool has connected on 38.1 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 81.8 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Idaho State went 1-6 overall when facing out-of-conference competition last season. The Bengals scored 64.9 points per matchup across those seven contests.

