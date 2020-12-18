Idaho State beats SAGU American Indian College 89-54

The Associated Press

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Tarik Cool scored 22 points to lead Idaho State to an 89-54 victory over SAGU American…

Listen now to WTOP News

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Tarik Cool scored 22 points to lead Idaho State to an 89-54 victory over SAGU American Indian College on Thursday night.

Brayden Parker and Robert Ford III added 13 points apiece for the Bengals (2-4). Malik Porter had 11 points and nine rebounds.

TJ Tigler scored 15 points for SAGU American Indian College. JC Chukwudi Onwumere had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.