CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC Giant pharmacies to distribute vaccine | How healthy eating boosts immune system | WTOP reporter tests at-home COVID-19 test
Home » College Basketball » Idaho State beats SAGU…

Idaho State beats SAGU American Indian College 89-54

The Associated Press

December 18, 2020, 12:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Tarik Cool scored 22 points to lead Idaho State to an 89-54 victory over SAGU American Indian College on Thursday night.

Brayden Parker and Robert Ford III added 13 points apiece for the Bengals (2-4). Malik Porter had 11 points and nine rebounds.

TJ Tigler scored 15 points for SAGU American Indian College. JC Chukwudi Onwumere had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

$2.3T omnibus, COVID-19 relief package shows signs agencies learned a thing or two during initial pandemic response

Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote

House lawmakers sending clear message with FITARA 11 scorecard

Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up