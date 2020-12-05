CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Hyland scores 14 to carry VCU over Mount St. Mary’s 60-42

The Associated Press

December 5, 2020, 8:11 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Nah’Shon Hyland registered 14 points as VCU defeated Mount St. Mary’s 60-42 on Saturday.

Corey Douglas Jr. had three blocks for VCU (3-2).

Dakota Leffew had 14 points for the Mountaineers (1-3).

