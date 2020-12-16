CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What's happening on Capitol Hill? | Staff vaccinations at Children's National | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Hunt's double-double lifts SMU…

Hunt’s double-double lifts SMU past East Carolina 70-55

The Associated Press

December 16, 2020, 10:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DALLAS (AP) — Feron Hunt recorded 11 points and 10 rebounds to lift SMU to a 70-55 win over East Carolina in a clash of unbeatens on Wednesday night.

It was the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

Kendric Davis had 17 points and six assists for SMU (5-0, 1-0). Darius McNeill added 13 points. Ethan Chargois had nine rebounds.

Leading 30-28 at halftime, SMU opened the second half on a 17-6 run over nearly nine minutes to take control.

Jayden Gardner had 13 points for the Pirates (5-1, 0-1). Bitumba Baruti added 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Who stays and who goes during a RIF? OPM wants to change the rules for retaining employees

Air Force cuts number of occupations available for reenlistment bonuses as retention flourishes

ODNI asks White House to undo ‘overcomplicated’ system for sensitive records

Pentagon announces seven procurements to test out new CMMC process

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up