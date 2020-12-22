CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips to help teens weather the pandemic | COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Hume scores 27 to lift Northern Colorado past Idaho St 69-64

The Associated Press

December 22, 2020, 6:42 PM

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Bodie Hume had a career-high 27 points as Northern Colorado narrowly defeated Idaho State 69-64 on Tuesday in a Big Sky Conference opener for both teams.

Daylen Kountz had 10 points for Northern Colorado (4-2). Kur Jockuch added 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Brayden Parker had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Bengals (3-5). Robert Ford III added 14 points and 11 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

