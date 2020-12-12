CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Hume scores 25 to carry N. Colorado over Regis 83-58

The Associated Press

December 12, 2020, 12:30 AM

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Bodie Hume had 25 points and 10 rebounds as Northern Colorado easily defeated Regis 83-58 on Friday night.

Hume shot 9 for 11 from the field.

Daylen Kountz had 17 points for Northern Colorado (2-0). Matt Johnson II added 13 points and six assists.

Alex Cartwright had 18 points for the Rangers. Will Cranston-Lown added 13 points. Brian Dawson had 10 points.

