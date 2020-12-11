CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Houston Baptist routs Champion Christian College 93-60

The Associated Press

December 11, 2020, 11:17 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Za-Ontay Boothman had 23 points as Houston Baptist routed Champion Christian College 93-60 on Friday night.

Boothman made 6 of 8 3-pointers.

Pedro Castro had 18 points and seven rebounds for Houston Baptist (1-4), which broke its season-opening four-game losing streak. Philip McKenzie added 14 points.

Marcus Blakely had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers. Ariyon Williams added 13 points.

___

___

