Horvath carries UMBC over CSU 66-49

The Associated Press

December 13, 2020, 5:43 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Brandon Horvath had 18 points and 14 rebounds to lead Maryland-Baltimore County to a 66-49 win over Coppin State on Sunday.

L.J. Owens had 12 points for Maryland-Baltimore County (4-1), which won its fourth consecutive game. Keondre Kennedy added 12 points and nine rebounds. Daniel Akin had 10 rebounds.

Darnell Rogers, the Retrievers’ second leading scorer entering the contest at 13 points per game, shot only 17% in the game (1 of 6).

Koby Thomas had 14 points for the Eagles (1-5). Kyle Cardaci added 13 points. Anthony Tarke had seven rebounds.

