Holy Cross welcomes BU in 2020-21 season opener

The Associated Press

December 31, 2020, 12:30 PM

Boston University (0-0, 0-0) vs. Holy Cross (0-0, 0-0)

Hart Recreation Center, Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of Massachusetts schools will face off as Holy Cross hosts Boston University in each team’s 2020-21 season opener. Boston University went 21-13 last year and finished second in the Patriot League, while Holy Cross ended up 3-29 and finished 10th in the Patriot League.

LAST SEASON: These Patriot League foes matched up on two occasions during the 2019-20 campaign, with Boston University sweeping the season series.

DID YOU KNOW: Boston University went 12-6 against conference foes last season. In those 18 games, the Terriers gave up 65.1 points per game while scoring just 72.8 per matchup. Holy Cross went 2-16 overall in Patriot League play, scoring 65.1 points and giving up 78.6 per game in the process.

