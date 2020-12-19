CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. begins giving vaccines | DC health workers can schedule vaccinations | Md. lawmakers to focus on eviction challenges
Home » College Basketball » Holt's late jumper lifts…

Holt’s late jumper lifts UT-Martin over SE Missouri 69-67

The Associated Press

December 19, 2020, 12:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Eden Holt hit a pull-up jumper on the baseline with 0.2 seconds left, Cameron Holden had 24 points and 10 rebounds, and UT Martin beat Southeast Missouri 69-67 on Friday night.

Holt finished with 10 points. Jaron Williams added 13 points for UT Martin (3-0, 1-0 Ohio Valley Conference).

Chris Harris had 23 points for the Redhawks (2-4, 0-1). DQ Nicholas added 11 points and six rebounds. Eric Reed Jr. had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Creative, responsive, agile underscored federal IT, procurement in 2020

From JEDI to CIA to TIC: The stories that made 2020

The federal government has some big decisions to make about real estate

House votes to override Trump's veto of defense bill

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up