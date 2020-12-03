CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC update includes stimulus check, delayed HS sports | Md. couple on surviving 2020 | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Holt lifts UT-Martin over…

Holt lifts UT-Martin over Evansville 93-87 in 2OT

The Associated Press

December 3, 2020, 1:28 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Eden Holt had 24 points as UT Martin beat Evansville 93-87 in double overtime on Wednesday night.

Holt shot 9 for 10 from the foul line. Cameron Holden had 16 points and eight rebounds for UT Martin (1-0). Jaron Williams added 11 points. Eman Sertovic had 10 points.

Noah Frederking had 22 points for the Purple Aces (0-3). Shamar Givance added 17 points and eight rebounds. Jax Levitch had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Congress will take up one-week stop-gap to keep government running through Dec. 18

Congress abolishes DoD's top management position without settling on alternative

Here's what's inside the finished 2021 defense authorization bill

Congress will let federal employees carry over more annual leave into 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up