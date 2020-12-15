HOLIDAY NEWS: Track Santa | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | How to fight gift card scams | Local holiday happenings | Grocery stores: What's opened? Closed?
Home » College Basketball » Holden scores 21 to…

Holden scores 21 to lift UT-Martin over Bethel (Tenn) 95-60

The Associated Press

December 15, 2020, 7:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Cameron Holden had 21 points as UT-Martin easily defeated Bethel (Tenn.) 95-60 on Tuesday.

Holden made 15 of 17 foul shots.

Jaron Williams had 19 points for UT-Martin (2-0). Anthony Thomas added 17 points, Eden Holt had 14 points, and Eric Rustin had seven blocks.

Myron McKinney had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats. Kamron Rose added 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump

2021 spending bill: Cyber, federal buildings are winners, IT modernization is a loser

From JEDI to CIA to TIC: The stories that made 2020

From RPA to cybersecurity, CIOs overcame ever-changing challenges in 2020

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up