Holden carries Wright St. over Green Bay 67-53

The Associated Press

December 26, 2020, 6:28 PM

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Tanner Holden recorded 18 points and 10 rebounds as Wright State beat Green Bay 67-53 on Saturday. Loudon Love added 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Raiders.

Jaylon Hall had 12 points and seven rebounds for Wright St (5-1, 3-0 Horizon League), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Grant Basile added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Amari Davis had 13 points for the Phoenix (0-7, 0-3). PJ Pipes added 11 points. Lucas Stieber had seven rebounds.

Green Bay has lost eight in a row — tied for the eighth longest active losing streak in the nation — dating to it season-ending loss to Northern Kentucky in the semifinals of last season’s Horizon League tournament

The teams play again Sunday at Wright State.

