High Point looks to end streak vs USC Upstate

South Carolina Upstate (0-8, 0-2) vs. High Point (2-5, 0-2)

Millis Center, High Point, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate looks to extend High Point’s conference losing streak to seven games. High Point’s last Big South win came against the Presbyterian Blue Hose 82-70 on Feb. 20. South Carolina Upstate is looking to break its current eight-game losing streak.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: High Point’s John-Michael Wright, Ahmil Flowers and Jaden House have combined to score 45 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 44 percent of all Panthers scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Tommy Bruner has had his hand in 54 percent of all South Carolina Upstate field goals over the last three games. Bruner has 20 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: South Carolina Upstate has lost its last three road games, scoring 60 points, while allowing 78.7 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Spartans have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Panthers. High Point has an assist on 43 of 83 field goals (51.8 percent) across its previous three matchups while South Carolina Upstate has assists on 35 of 67 field goals (52.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: High Point has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big South teams. The Panthers have averaged 23 foul shots per game this season.

