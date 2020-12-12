High Point looks to end streak vs UNC-Asheville

High Point (1-3, 0-1) vs. UNC-Asheville (2-2, 1-0) Kimmel Arena, Asheville, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC-Asheville…

High Point (1-3, 0-1) vs. UNC-Asheville (2-2, 1-0)

Kimmel Arena, Asheville, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC-Asheville looks to extend High Point’s conference losing streak to six games. High Point’s last Big South win came against the Presbyterian Blue Hose 82-70 on Feb. 20. UNC-Asheville is coming off an 80-67 win at home over High Point in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: UNC-Asheville’s Tajion Jones has averaged 18.8 points and 4.8 rebounds while Jamon Battle has put up 11.3 points and six rebounds. For the Panthers, John-Michael Wright has averaged 22 points and 4.8 rebounds while Lydell Elmore has put up 12 points and 5.3 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Wright has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all High Point field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 19 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: High Point has lost its last three road games, scoring 71.7 points, while allowing 79.3 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Panthers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bulldogs. UNC-Asheville has an assist on 45 of 87 field goals (51.7 percent) over its past three matchups while High Point has assists on 40 of 77 field goals (51.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: High Point has committed a turnover on just 15.6 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all Big South teams. The Panthers have turned the ball over only 11 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.