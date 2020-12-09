CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What's happening on Capitol Hill? | Staff vaccinations at Children's National | Latest test results
Higgins carries St Francis (NY) over Bryant 93-91

The Associated Press

December 9, 2020, 7:50 PM

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, N.Y. (AP) — Rob Higgins had a career-high 24 points as St. Francis (N.Y.) narrowly defeated Bryant 93-91 on Wednesday.

Travis Atson had 18 points and 11 rebounds for St. Francis (1-1, 1-1 Northeast Conference). Unique McLean added 15 points and nine rebounds, and Chauncey Hawkins had 11 points.

Peter Kiss had 21 points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs (3-2, 1-1). Chris Childs added 19 points and Luis Hurtado Jr. had 13 points.

The Terriers leveled the season series against the Bulldogs with the win. Bryant defeated St. Francis 101-82 last Tuesday.

