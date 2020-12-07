CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | 5 DC Fire EMS members to receive first vaccines | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Henson’s 7 3-pointers lead…

Henson’s 7 3-pointers lead CSU Bakersfield past Bethesda

The Associated Press

December 7, 2020, 10:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Travis Henson scored 21 points, with seven 3-pointers, and Cal State Bakersfield beat Bethesda 94-43 on Monday night.

De’Monte Buckingham had 13 points and 11 rebounds for CSU Bakersfield (1-1). Justin Edler-Davis added 12 points.

Steve Wooten scored 26 points on 10-of-24 shooting for Bethesda.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Trump, Congress avert shutdown, buy time for COVID-19 talks

New enterprise CISO to oversee all State Department cyber efforts

TSA becomes second DHS component to successfully move to modern financial system

Vendors have until February to respond to one of the most complex IT challenges in government history

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up