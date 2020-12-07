CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC update includes stimulus check, delayed HS sports | Md. couple on surviving 2020 | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Henry scores 19, Bradley…

Henry scores 19, Bradley beats Lewis University 95-62

The Associated Press

December 7, 2020, 10:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Ja’Shon Henry scored 19 points, Elijah Childs added 17 points and Bradley beat Lewis University 95-62 on Monday night.

Ville Tahvanainen had 14 points and Terry Nolan Jr. 10 for Bradley (4-2).

Dre Bell had 18 points and six rebounds for Lewis. Bruno Williams added 15 points with six assists, and Beau Frericks scored 13.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Congress abolishes DoD's top management position without settling on alternative

Policy winners and losers in the Defense authorization bill

Here's what's inside the finished 2021 defense authorization bill

Congress will take up one-week stop-gap to keep government running through Dec. 18

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up