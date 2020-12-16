CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC Giant pharmacies to distribute vaccine | How healthy eating boosts immune system | WTOP reporter tests at-home COVID-19 test
Henry lifts Jacksonville St. past Tennessee Tech 74-50

The Associated Press

December 16, 2020, 11:25 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Kayne Henry had 17 points as Jacksonville State routed Tennessee Tech 74-50 on Wednesday night. Amanze Ngumezi added 12 points for the Gamecocks, and Jalen Finch chipped in 11 points.

Henry hit 5 of 6 3-pointers.

Brandon Huffman had 10 points for Jacksonville State (5-2, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference).

Kenny White Jr. had 12 points for the Golden Eagles (0-7, 0-2), whose season-opening losing streak reached seven games. Tujautae Williams added 10 points.

Jr. Clay, the Golden Eagles’ second leading scorer entering the matchup at 10.0 points per game, shot only 11% (1 of 9) from the field.

The Gamecocks defeated Tennessee Tech 73-67 last Sunday.

