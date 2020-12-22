CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips to help teens weather the pandemic | COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Hemphill, Murphy lift Drake over North Dakota 88-55

The Associated Press

December 22, 2020, 10:07 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Shanquan Hemphill had 19 points and seven rebounds as Drake stretched its season-opening winning streak to nine games, romping past North Dakota 88-55 on Tuesday night.

Tremell Murphy added 13 points for the Bulldogs, and Roman Penn chipped in 10 points.

Garrett Sturtz had 10 points for Drake (9-0).

Gertautas Urbonavicius had 16 points for the Fighting Hawks (1-8), whose losing streak reached five games. Filip Rebraca added 11 points and four blocks.

Drake plays Indiana State on the road on Sunday. North Dakota plays Kansas City at home next Saturday.

