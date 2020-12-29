CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. offers tax relief to some businesses | Montgomery Co. update | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
HBU goes up against Dallas Christian

The Associated Press

December 29, 2020, 6:30 AM

Dallas Christian vs. Houston Baptist (1-7)

Sharp Gymnasium, Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Baptist Huskies are set to battle the Crusaders of Dallas Christian. Houston Baptist lost 84-65 to Oklahoma in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Pedro Castro has averaged 12.3 points and 6.8 rebounds this year for Houston Baptist. Complementing Castro is Za-Ontay Boothman, who is averaging 12.4 points per game.CLUTCH CASTRO: Castro has connected on 50 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 13 over his last three games. He’s also made 81.3 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Houston Baptist went 0-9 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Huskies scored 77.6 points per contest in those nine contests.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

