HBU goes for first win vs Champion Christian College

The Associated Press

December 10, 2020, 6:30 AM

Champion Christian College vs. Houston Baptist (0-4)

Sharp Gymnasium, Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Baptist Huskies will be taking on the Tigers of Champion Christian College. Houston Baptist lost 86-64 loss at home against Rice in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Pedro Castro has averaged 8.5 points and 6.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Huskies. Complementing Castro is Ty Dalton, who is averaging 10.3 points per game.PRECISE PEDRO: Through four games, Houston Baptist’s Pedro Castro has connected on 50 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 100 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Houston Baptist went 0-9 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Huskies offense scored 77.6 points per contest across those nine contests.

