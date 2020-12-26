CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC Giant pharmacies to distribute vaccine | How healthy eating boosts immune system | WTOP reporter tests at-home COVID-19 test
Home » College Basketball » Hawkins lifts Norfolk St.…

Hawkins lifts Norfolk St. over George Mason 68-65

The Associated Press

December 26, 2020, 8:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Jalen Hawkins came off the bench to score 14 points to lift Norfolk State to a 68-65 win over George Mason on Saturday.

Mustafa Lawrence had 13 points for Norfolk State (4-3). Devante Carter added 12 points. Kashaun Hicks had 11 points.

Tyler Kolek had 19 points for the Patriots (4-2). Josh Oduro added 10 points and nine rebounds. Bahaide Haidara had nine rebounds.

Jordan Miller, the Patriots’ leading scorer heading into the contest at 20.0 points per game, was held to six points. He shot 0 of 4 from beyond the arc.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote

$2.3T omnibus, COVID-19 relief package shows signs agencies learned a thing or two during initial pandemic response

Locality pay remains stable and GS system is still broken, says pay agent

From JEDI to CIA to TIC: The stories that made 2020

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up