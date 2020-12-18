CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump signs COVID relief measure | Fairfax Co. health officials get vaccinated | Virus deaths at Va. prisons
Home » College Basketball » Hawaii faces Hawaii-Hilo

Hawaii faces Hawaii-Hilo

The Associated Press

December 18, 2020, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Hawaii-Hilo vs. Hawaii (1-0)

Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors are set to battle the Vulcans of Division II Hawaii-Hilo. Hawaii is coming off an 83-50 win at home over Hawaii Pacific in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Hawaii went 8-5 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last season. The Rainbow Warriors scored 72.5 points per contest across those 13 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief

NORAD tracks Santa's progress for 65th year

From JEDI to CIA to TIC: The stories that made 2020

Five experts offer IT, acquisition advice to the incoming Biden administration

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up